Margaret A. "Peggy" Phillips
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Phillips, Margaret A. "Peggy"

(nee: Brennan) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Church on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Rev. Mr. John O. "Jack" Phillips; Dear mother of Joan Noser, Stephen (Connie) Phillips, John O. (Margaret) Phillips, Jr., Dan Phillips, Michael Phillips, Peggy (Ed) Kuehner, Maureen Mitchell, Madeleine (Andy) Chavez, Bob (Janice) Phillips; Dear sister of Dennis Brennan, Ellen Dwyer, Madeleine Brennan and the late Jim, Bob, Tom, Jack, Larry and Richard Brennan, Mimi Snider and Cathy Dunn; Our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel 10151 Gravois Ave. Funeral Mass Monday 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church 9740 Sappington Rd. Graveside Service Tuesday 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, Cuba. If desired, memorials would be appreciated to Cardinal Ritter Senior Services. Online condolences at www.mizellfh.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
