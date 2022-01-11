Phillips, Margaret Anna

(nee Muser), Thursday January 6, 2022. Beloved mother of Terrilynn (Ray) Sielfleisch, Rich (Colleen) and Robert (Debbie) Phillips, Tracy Combs, Tanya Novak, Tamara and Roger (Cheri) Phillips, Trent (Steve) Koppel, Tasha (Dave) Marchant and the late Tricia Phillips; dear grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 4.

Margaret was a member of the Army Reserves Nursing Corps.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, January 14, 10:30 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Memorials to Bob Costas Cancer Center at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital appreciated. Visitation Thursday 3-9 pm.