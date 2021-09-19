Westphale, Margaret M.

(nee Heil), 97, of Manchester, MO. Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Born March 2, 1924 in St. Louis, MO.

Beloved wife for 64 years of the late Donald Joseph Westphale. Dear mother of Donna Clark, Margery (the late Michael) Barnicle, Nancy (George) Cunio, Chuck Westphale, Glenn (Susan) Westphale, Jeffrey Westphale, Carolyn (Frank) McCormick, Eileen (John Morisaki) Westphale, and Mark (Laura) Westphale. Loving grandmother of Amanda (Greg) Sasuta and Alex (Kelly Karch) Clark, Kathryn Westphale, Theresa Barnicle, Christina (Zach) Koch and Olivia Cunio, Liam and Maeve McCormick, and Allison and Reagan Westphale. Great-grandmother of Dylan and Harrison. Sister of the late Charles Heil. Dear aunt, cousin, and friend of many.

Margaret graduated from Rosati Kain High School in St. Louis and was a devoted wife and mother. While raising 9 children she developed a successful career and worked for over 35 years with St. John's Mercy and Mercy Cardiology. She loved her family and friends. She had a funny, whimsical spirit; loved to travel and spend time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. While vanilla was her favorite flavor, she was anything but plain.

Services: Memorial Mass at Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Manchester, Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment St. Joseph Cemetery, Manchester. If desired, contributions may be made to Mercy Health Foundation St. Louis. Memorial visitation at the church, Monday 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.