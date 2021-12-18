Winkelmann, Margaret "Peggy" Ann

(nee Grandy), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on December 15, 2021, age 78. Beloved wife of the late John Paul Winkelmann; loving mother of John D. (Theresa), James P., Joseph P., Christopher L. (Kristen), and Sean M. Winkelmann; dear sister to Jean (the late Bill) Rogers, Rita (Bob) Lucas, and Terry (Larry) Rock; sweet Nanny to her grandchildren George, Lucy, Charles, and Lily Winkelmann; sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Peggy attended Eugene Coyle High School and graduated from Ursuline Academy. She received an Associates' in Nursing from St. John's Mercy School of Nursing and later received a Bachelor's in Special Education from Fontbonne. Peggy loved her later-in-life career as an educator. She was also active in Little Flower Parish for many years.

VISITATION: Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Michel Funeral Home, 5930 Southwest Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63139 from 4-7 p.m.

SERVICES: Monday, December 20, 2021 at Little Flower Catholic Church, 1275 Boland Pl., St. Louis, MO 63117 at 10:00 a.m.

Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

ARRANGEMENTS UNDER THE DIRECTION OF MICHEL FUNERAL HOME.