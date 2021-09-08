Goldberg, Margery Sincoff

September 4, 2021. Wife of 56 years of Harold Major Goldberg. Exceptional mother of Nancy (late Donald) Schwartz, Larry (Dr. Pat Boice) Goldberg, and Allen (Toni) Goldberg. Proud Nonie of Abigail (Jordan) Schwartz Durlester, Alex (Laura) Goldberg, Sydney (Ben Higginbotham) Goldberg, and Aubrey and Ethan Goldberg. Adoring GG of Sasha and Aurora Durlester. Matriarch of the Sincoff family, and special aunt, cousin, and bonus mom/ grandma of so very many others. A masked graveside service will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery on Thursday, September 9 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a shiva at the Schwartz/ Durlester house

from 3 - 7 p.m. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE