Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margery Sincoff Goldberg

Goldberg, Margery Sincoff

September 4, 2021. Wife of 56 years of Harold Major Goldberg. Exceptional mother of Nancy (late Donald) Schwartz, Larry (Dr. Pat Boice) Goldberg, and Allen (Toni) Goldberg. Proud Nonie of Abigail (Jordan) Schwartz Durlester, Alex (Laura) Goldberg, Sydney (Ben Higginbotham) Goldberg, and Aubrey and Ethan Goldberg. Adoring GG of Sasha and Aurora Durlester. Matriarch of the Sincoff family, and special aunt, cousin, and bonus mom/ grandma of so very many others. A masked graveside service will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery on Thursday, September 9 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a shiva at the Schwartz/ Durlester house

from 3 - 7 p.m. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
United Hebrew Cemetery
MO
Sep
9
Shiva
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
the Schwartz/ Durlester house
MO
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
The Buckingham team
September 9, 2021
Margery and Harold were wonderful neighbors. Our sincerest sympathies to the family.
Linda & Ned Maniscalco
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results