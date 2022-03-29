Walezak, Margie M.

(nee Long) entered into rest on March 25, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Judd Walezak; loving mother of Stephen (Mary) Walezak; cherished grandmother of Eddie (Ashley Strope), John (Kristi) and Michael (Caty) Honey and great-grandmother of 12. Our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Thursday, March 31, 10 a.m. until service at 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to The Alzheimer's Association. appreciated.