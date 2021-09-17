Luddon, CDP, Sr. Marguerite

(1934-2021) At the age of 86, Sr. Marguerite Luddon (formerly Sr. Mary Lawrence) went to her eternal reward on September 15, 2021. She was born in Venice, Illinois on October 14, 1934; was baptized in St. Mark's Parish, Venice, IL and was given the name Marguerite. She entered the Sisters of Divine Providence in St. Louis on August 21, 1949 and made Final Vows on June 16, 1956. Sr. Margie (as she was affectionately called) was an educator for over 50 years as a teacher in Illinois and Missouri. She performed domestic service for several years and served as the Sisters' Area Coordinator in St. Louis area for six years. She arrived at Providence Heights in the Pittsburgh area in 2017 and enjoyed the setting of St. Joseph's Center for several years. Sr. Margie will always be remembered for her sensitivity to helping the less fortunate people in the St. Louis area. She was always welcomed because of her engaging personality and great smile. She received her BA in Education with a minor in art from Harris Teachers College in St. Louis. Sr. Marguerite is preceded in death by her father, John Lawrence, mother, Lillian Rush, and two siblings: her brother John, and sister, Mary Donna Scaturro. Sr. Marguerite is survived by her sister, Rita Luddon, nieces and nephews and the Sisters of Divine Providence and their Associates. Visitation was held at the Divine Providence Chapel in Allison Park, PA. The Mass of the Resurrection is to be celebrated on Friday, September 17 at 4:00 p.m. in the Sisters' Chapel, 9000 Babcock Blvd., Allison Park, PA 15101. Livestream will be available: https://video.ibm.com/channel4zW6rUvwPq . Burial will follow in the Sisters' Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 9000 Babcock Blvd., Allison Park, PA 15101 or https://cdpsisters.org/. Arrangements entrusted to ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Ave., Pgh., PA 15220. To leave a memory of Sr. Margie visit our website www.staabfuneral.com.