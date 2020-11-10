Menu
Maria A. Kruger

(nee Elser), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Karl Kruger; loving mother of Herbert (Mary) and Marliese Kruger; adoring grandmother of Vicki (Curtis) Hentz and the late Robert Kruger; cherished great-grandmother of Brandie Hentz, Brittany (Andrew) Ash and Brooke Hentz; dear great-great-grandmother of Harper Hentz; our dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Thursday, November 12 from 10:30 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to your favorite charity appreciated.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
12
Service
11:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
