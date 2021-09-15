Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maria Arvanitakis

Arvanitakis, Maria

(nee Karagiannis) Sunday, September 12, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Constantino 'Gus' Arvanitakis. Dearest mother of Jerry (Mary Kemp) Arvanitakis and Colonel Adonis Arvanitakis, USAF; Dear mother-in-law of Corie Arvanitakis; Dear Yia Yia to Elias and Zoe Arvanitakis; Daughter of the late Konstantinos and Efthimia Karagiannis; Dear sister and sister-in-law: Dear Aunt, Great Aunt, cousin and friend. Thank you to Serenity Adult Day Center and Dragica for their love and care.

Services: Visitation at Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Ave., 63108, Thursday, 10:00 AM with Funeral Service immediately following at 11:00 AM. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery, 4360 Bates St., 63116. Memorial contributions to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. SCHNUR Funeral Home


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
4967 Forest Park Ave, MO
Sep
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
4967 Forest Park Ave, MO
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.