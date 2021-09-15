Arvanitakis, Maria

(nee Karagiannis) Sunday, September 12, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Constantino 'Gus' Arvanitakis. Dearest mother of Jerry (Mary Kemp) Arvanitakis and Colonel Adonis Arvanitakis, USAF; Dear mother-in-law of Corie Arvanitakis; Dear Yia Yia to Elias and Zoe Arvanitakis; Daughter of the late Konstantinos and Efthimia Karagiannis; Dear sister and sister-in-law: Dear Aunt, Great Aunt, cousin and friend. Thank you to Serenity Adult Day Center and Dragica for their love and care.

Services: Visitation at Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Ave., 63108, Thursday, 10:00 AM with Funeral Service immediately following at 11:00 AM. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery, 4360 Bates St., 63116. Memorial contributions to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. SCHNUR Funeral Home