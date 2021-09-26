Patterson, Maria E.

(nee Silva) Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church Sunday, September 19, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John M. Patterson; loving mother of John (Leigh), Joseph (Patricia), Robert (Nancy), Norman (Ruth), Dave (Tracy) and Michael (Janice) Patterson; adoring grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 7. Our dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Interment at Sunset Cemetery will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Catholic Charities appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE