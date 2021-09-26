Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maria E. Patterson
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Patterson, Maria E.

(nee Silva) Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church Sunday, September 19, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John M. Patterson; loving mother of John (Leigh), Joseph (Patricia), Robert (Nancy), Norman (Ruth), Dave (Tracy) and Michael (Janice) Patterson; adoring grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 7. Our dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Interment at Sunset Cemetery will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Catholic Charities appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.