Corcoran, Maria T.

(nee Rumbolo), age 61, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Beloved daughter of Viola A. (nee Evanetich) and the late Carlo J., Rumbolo Sr.; loving mother of Patrick (Kathryn) Corcoran, Caitlin (Kyle) Popelar, and Bradie Corcoran; cherished grandmother of Joseph Corcoran, Evelyn Corcoran and Louis Popelar; dear sister of Dr. Carlo J. Rumbolo, Jr. and Dr. Peter M. Rumbolo; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Vis. 4-8pm on Thurs., Oct. 29, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., in Kirkwood, MO. Funeral Mass 12pm Fri., Oct. 30, at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, 1969 Dougherty Ferry Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122. Interment Private. www.boppchapel.com