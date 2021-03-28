Menu
Marian Olive Drewes
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Drewes, Marian Olive

(nee Hobbs), was born on March 4, 1925 to James and Pearl (nee Zimmerman) Hobbs in St. Louis, Missouri and passed away, Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the age of 96. Loving wife of the late James W. Drewes. Dear mother of James (Anne) Drewes, Donna (the late Mark) Noelker, Patricia (Gerry) Jennewein, Nancy (John) Hodge, and Amy (Dan) Zvorak. Dear sister of the late Edythe (Harold) Daniels. Loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Dear aunt and friend to many.

Services: Private ceremony at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
Pat, Gerry & all of the Drewes family, I am so sorry for the loss of your dear mother. Your mom was always so kind, warm & welcoming whenever I saw her at family gatherings. She raised a wonderful family. I am especially thankful to her & your father, Jim, for gifting us with their daughter, Pat, my sister-in-law of 35 years. I feel blessed to have Pat in my life. The Jenneweins offer to all of the Drewes family members our heartfelt sympathy.
Jeanne Jennewein
March 31, 2021
Cheers to you Aunt Marian on a life well lived. I will always be able to see the twinkle in your eye and hear your laughter. ❤
Cindy Graven
March 30, 2021
I have such fond memories of the Drews home. Sending love and hugs to my dear friend, Donna. June
C Lewis
March 29, 2021
It´s never easy to lose a mother or a grandmother, especially one as special as Aunt Marian. Although I knew her only a brief time in my life, her smile, her warmth, and her kindness made her unforgettable. Her sister Edythe was my mother´s best friend in her youth. May our Lord bless the entire family at this difficult time.
Jan Finch
March 28, 2021
