Drewes, Marian Olive

(nee Hobbs), was born on March 4, 1925 to James and Pearl (nee Zimmerman) Hobbs in St. Louis, Missouri and passed away, Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the age of 96. Loving wife of the late James W. Drewes. Dear mother of James (Anne) Drewes, Donna (the late Mark) Noelker, Patricia (Gerry) Jennewein, Nancy (John) Hodge, and Amy (Dan) Zvorak. Dear sister of the late Edythe (Harold) Daniels. Loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Dear aunt and friend to many.

Services: Private ceremony at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.