Marian Jansen
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Jansen, Marian

(nee Mersinger) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Clement H. Jansen; dear mother of Janice (Carolyn Turnbough) Beckert; dear grandmother of Claire (David) Smith, Eric Beckert, Anne Beckert and Nicole (Andrew McKim) Beckert; dear great-grandmother of Daniel and Ian Smith; dear sister of Dorothy Bartnett and Arlene (Francis) Vien. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, September 28, 8:45 a.m. to Cure of Ars Catholic Church for 9:15 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Heifer International (heifer.org). Marian was an avid Bridge player and loved dancing. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
28
Funeral
8:45a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
28
Funeral Mass
9:15a.m.
Cure of Ars Catholic Church
MO
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
2 Entries
Jan, I'm so sorry for your loss. Marian was a wonderful woman and friend especially to my Mom Elva. May she rest in peace. (I just heard today of her passing.) Keeping her, you and the family in my prayers and thoughts. Mary
Mary (Hardebeck) Monken
Friend
October 4, 2021
Dear Jan, My deepest sympathy for the loss of your mom. She was truly a lovely lady.
Jeanne Stepka Rudolph
Friend
September 28, 2021
