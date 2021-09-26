Jansen, Marian

(nee Mersinger) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Clement H. Jansen; dear mother of Janice (Carolyn Turnbough) Beckert; dear grandmother of Claire (David) Smith, Eric Beckert, Anne Beckert and Nicole (Andrew McKim) Beckert; dear great-grandmother of Daniel and Ian Smith; dear sister of Dorothy Bartnett and Arlene (Francis) Vien. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, September 28, 8:45 a.m. to Cure of Ars Catholic Church for 9:15 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Heifer International (heifer.org). Marian was an avid Bridge player and loved dancing. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.