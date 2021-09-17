Kling, Marian Greenwald

91, passed away on September 14, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. She was the loving wife of Norman Kling (deceased) for 68 years. Marian was a graduate of the Jewish Hospital School of Nursing. After raising her family, she built a career as a Missouri state inspector of nursing homes and as an Administrator of nursing homes specializing in turning around troubled homes. Her sister Dorothy Greenwald Levison preceded her in death. She is survived by children Barry Kling, (Lynne), Susan Reardon (Kevin), and Ruth Kling, grandchildren Rebecca, Sara, Adam and Jason, great grandchildren Benjamin, Jacob, Rachel, Trevor and Abigail and loving nieces and nephews.

Services: Graveside service Sunday, September 19, 2:00 p.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's charity of your choice are welcome. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE