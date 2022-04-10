Menu
Marian Elaine Kramp
Kramp, Marian Elaine

(nee Becker) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, April 7, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Charles D. Kramp; loving mother of Alison (Thomas) Talbot, David (Susan) Kramp, Karl (Janet) Kramp and Barbara (Andrew) Hoppe; dearest grandmother of Anna (Garrett) Huck, Lara (Brian) Haveland, Cynthia Kramp, Kristina Kramp, Michelle Kramp, Jennifer Kramp, Lauren (Sean) Robb; dearest great-grand- mother of Lucas and Natalia Huck, Helene Haveland and Emma Robb; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services:Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, April 20 at 10:45 a.m. to Cure of Ars Catholic Church for an 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org). Please see

Kutisfuneralhomes.com for more information.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
