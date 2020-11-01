Menu
Marian Lee Brendecke
1936 - 2020
BORN
September 1, 1936
DIED
October 15, 2020

Brendecke, Marian Lee

went to be with our Lord and Savior on October 15, 2020 at the age of 84. Marian was born September 1, 1936 to John Kenneth and Grace Lee Borresen in St. Louis, Missouri.

Marian attended Normandy High School and went on to attend college at Lindenwood University. While at college, Marian met the love of her life, Roger C. Brendecke, at a social event. They were united in marriage on August 25, 1955 and spent nearly 65 years together as best friends and soul mates.

Marian and Roger raised three children, Roger Camp Brendecke, II (Yvonne) of Tempe Arizona, Elizabeth Lee Everts (Bill) of Knob Noster, Missouri and Amy Smith of Lee's Summit, Missouri. Marian has ten grandchildren: Clifford, Salena (Clint), William, Roger III (Katie), Rae (Bri), Courtney Lee (Brian), Henry, Oliver, Stella, and eleven great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in life by her husband and parents, a brother, John Borresen, son-in-law Tony Smith, and grandson Samuel Smith.

Services: Memorial services will be held at Bonhomme Presbyterian Church, 14820 Conway Rd., Chesterfield, Missouri at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 6, with visitation from 1:30 p.m. until time of service. Private burial will be at Bonhomme Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bonhomme Presbyterian Church
14820 Conway Rd, Chesterfield, Missouri
Nov
6
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bonhomme Presbyterian Church
14820 Conway Rd, Chesterfield, Missouri
