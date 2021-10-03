Mohrmann, Marian L.

(nee Reece) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tues., Sept. 28, 2021. Beloved wife of Donald L. Mohrmann; dear daughter of the late Jack and Bernice Reece; dear mother and mother-in-law of Joanne Merritt, Donald G., Jim (Linette) and John (Aurore) Mohrmann; our dear grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of 8, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass at Incarnate Word Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, on Sat., Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. with a luncheon immediately following at church. All are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org).

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com