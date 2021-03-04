Menu
Marian C. Schnettgoecke
FUNERAL HOME
Buchholz Mortuary West
2211 Clarkson Rd
Chesterfield, MO

Schnettgoecke, Marian C.

(nee Grelle) entered into to rest on Mon., March 1, 2021, in her 94th year of life. Beloved wife of the late Lambert; dear mother of Greg (Marilyn) Schnettgoecke, Bert Schnettgoecke, and Gary (Kim) Schnettgoecke; loving grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 1; dear sister to 11 brothers and 3 sisters. Our dear sister-in law, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, Godmother, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Due to Covid 19 restrictions Private Family visitation and church services on Sat, March 6, 8:15 am at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson (at Wilson) Chesterfield, MO to Ascension Catholic Church, 230 Santa Maria Dr., Chesterfield, MO for a 10 a.m. Mass, same day. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marian's memory to Incarnate Word Academy or De Smet Jesuit Highschool. To give please visit

Online Guest Book @ www.buchholzmortuary.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
8:15a.m.
Buchholz Mortuary West
2211 Clarkson Rd, Chesterfield, MO
Mar
6
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Ascension Catholic Church
230 Santa Maria Dr., Chesterfield, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Buchholz Mortuary West
