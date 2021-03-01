Burnes, Marianne

Marianne (Voss) Burnes, longtime speech pathologist, business co-owner, dancer, adventurer, and thrower of parties at the drop of a hat; beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and neighbor; and fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, died Friday, Feb. 26 at home. She was 90.

A graduate of St. Stephen Protomartyr Parish School, Loretto Academy and Saint Louis University, she began her speech pathology career in 1955, serving in the Webster Groves, Bayless and St. Louis City school districts and for the long term at St. Dominic Savio Parish School in Affton, helping thousands of students speak more fluently and express themselves more confidently. She retired from her speech pathology career in 1997.

She was also co-president of Launer-Voss Spring and Body in Hyde Park, serving along with her brother, the late William V. Voss, to manage the business co-founded by their father, the late William J. Voss.

But much of her heart was in dancing, having started pre-kindergarten. She danced ballet and jazz in numerous local productions, including the annual Veiled Prophet Balls, on the SS Admiral, and countless ballets and recitals. She choreographed charity events and parent talent shows at St. Louis University High School. Her feet continued tapping to the very end of her home hospice care.

In 1958, she married the late Donald F. Burnes, longtime PR executive at KSDK-TV and member of two media halls of fame. He died in 2008, a few months after celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Their four children are William (Joan) of St. Louis Hills; James (Maggi) of Arvada, Colo.; John (Dearbhla) of Los Angeles; and Mary Margaret (Pat) of St. Louis Hills. She loved showering her affection on grandchildren Alek, Brian, Elizabeth and Michael. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Voss, of Cedar Hill.

Marianne was a longtime parishioner of St. Dominic Savio in Affton, and after it closed, of St. Gabriel the Archangel in St. Louis. She supported numerous charities, including Saint Louis University, Nerinx Hall High School, the St. Louis Christmas Carols Association; those in the arts and culture; and many supporting Catholic causes. Her memberships read like a roster of local civic improvement and enrichment institutions, including the St. Louis Symphony, Forest Park Forever, the Missouri Historical Society, the St. Louis Public Library, the Missouri Botanical Garden, the Gateway Arch National Park, KETC Channel 9, and others.

She celebrated her 90th birthday last June with a 50-car parade and a celebration carefully staged due to COVID-19.

A good and faithful servant, may she rest in peace in paradise, where she doubtless will be organizing endless parties.

Services: Visitation at 8:45 a.m. and Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 6303 Nottingham Ave., are open to all, with social distancing in effect due to COVID-19 protocols. Burial following immediately at Resurrection Cemetery. A memorial Mass and party will wait until the pandemic emergency eases. Memorial gifts may be made to the new Saint Louis University Jesuit Center, addressed to Saint Louis University, DuBourg Hall 319, St. Louis, MO 63103; or a charity for the less fortunate of your choice.