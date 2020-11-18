Menu
Sister Marianne Mullen
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020

Mullen, Sister Marianne

Sister Marianne Mullen, OSU, died peacefully Nov. 13, 2020, at St. Andrew's at Francis Place in Eureka, Mo. Also known as Sister Marie Michelle, she was born July 3, 1934, in St. Louis to Walter J. and Lillian Kramer Mullen. A graduate of Ursuline Academy, she entered the Ursuline Sisters in 1956 and professed her vows in 1958. Sister Marianne earned a bachelor's degree from the College of New Rochelle and master's degrees from St. Louis University and Loyola University, New Orleans. An educator for more than 45 years, she taught at Corpus Christi High School from 1966-72 and Ursuline Academy from 1972-74. She also served in Illinois, Texas and New Orleans and was principal of three Ursuline schools. She served in campus and Hispanic ministry, taught adult basic education, and was vocations director for the Ursulines. She is survived by a brother, Jerry Mullen. She was predeceased by her parents, brother John Mullen and sister Kathleen Simorka. A graveside prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 20 at St. Peter's Cemetery in Kirkwood. Gifts in Sister Marianne's memory may be made to the Ursuline Sisters Retirement Fund, 353 S. Sappington Road, St. Louis, MO 63122.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
St. Peter's Cemetery
, Kirkwood, Missouri
