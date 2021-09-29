Menu
Marianne M. Myler
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Myler, Marianne M.

(nee Mohrmann), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, September 25, 2021. Beloved wife of Roy E. Myler; loving mother of Catherine (Fred) Fruisen and Matthew Myler; adoring grandmother of Graham Fruisen; dear daughter of the late St. Clair and Anne Mohrmann; dear sister of Robert (Joanne), Don (Marion) Mohrmann and Clarice (the late Louis) Wellinghof; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Visitation at St. Martin of Tour Catholic Church (610 W. Ripa Ave. 63125) on Thursday, September 30 from 10 a.m. until funeral Mass time at 11 a.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Martin of Tours Church appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON Service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. Martin of Tour Catholic Church
610 W. Ripa Ave., MO
Sep
30
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Martin of Tour Catholic Church
610 W. Ripa Ave., MO
Roy I worked with you and Marianne at UE years ago. My deepest sympathies to you and your family. Also my wife Loretta attended church at st martins, as did my children went to school there .. peace be with you Roy
Charles krah
September 30, 2021
