Myler, Marianne M.

(nee Mohrmann), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, September 25, 2021. Beloved wife of Roy E. Myler; loving mother of Catherine (Fred) Fruisen and Matthew Myler; adoring grandmother of Graham Fruisen; dear daughter of the late St. Clair and Anne Mohrmann; dear sister of Robert (Joanne), Don (Marion) Mohrmann and Clarice (the late Louis) Wellinghof; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Visitation at St. Martin of Tour Catholic Church (610 W. Ripa Ave. 63125) on Thursday, September 30 from 10 a.m. until funeral Mass time at 11 a.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Martin of Tours Church appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON Service.