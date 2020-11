Stegemann, Marianne "Susie"

made the hard look easy. Susie Stegemann passed 10/18/2020 peacefully at her home. Her & late husband Eric, owned Stegton, where 7500+ couples had their wedding & Edelweiss Restaurant in Des Peres. Susie was a founding member of St Charles Sister Cities & served on the boards of the Humane Society, Chambers of Commerce & MO Restaurant Assoc. She leaves behind son Eric (Katie).