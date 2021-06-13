Menu
Maribeth L. Haag
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Rosati Kain High School

Haag, Maribeth L.

(nee Furdek) was born March 26 1952, the daughter of the late Thomas Furdek and his wife Bernita (nee Kertz). Maribeth was called home to be with the Lord on May 25, 2021 at the age of 69 years. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Thomas E. Haag: two sisters, Sheryl O'Connell (Dennis), Susan Hohenberger (John): three brothers, Dennis Furdek (Barbara), Gerard Furdek (Kathleen), John Furdek: nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many friends. Maribeth's family resided in South Saint Louis and she was a member of Epiphany Parish's 1966 graduation class. She graduated from Rosati-Kain High School in 1970, and obtained her Certification in Radiologic Technology in 1972. She spent the next 35 years at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital caring for children before retiring in 2008. Maribeth loved all sports, especially softball and volleyball. Her team won the 1967 St. Louis city women's softball championship and in addition to playing recreational volleyball, she religiously followed her nieces and nephews collegiate volleyball careers. She loved traveling the world having visited 6 continents and 47 countries, relaxing on white-sand beaches, and savoring her afternoon glass of wine while reading a good book. Along with family and friends, we will all miss her kind heart, generosity and always helping hand.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held at Queen of All Saints Parish, 6603 Christopher Drive, 63129, on Saturday, June 19, at 10:30 a.m. Immediately following the Mass, a Celebration of Life gathering for her family and friends will be held at Royale Orleans Banquet Hall, 2801 Telegraph Road, 63125. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent in her name to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital (www.glennon.org/give-to-glennon) or The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (www.stvincentdepaul.net/give/donate).


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
Queen of All Saints Parish
6603 Christopher Drive, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It is with great sadness that we just learned of Maribeth's passing. While my wife and I didn't know her very long, we quickly learned of her zest for life and and of Tom and Maribeth's love of travel. She lived life to the fullest in her all too short time here on earth. God Bless!
Jerry and Linda Moss
Friend
July 16, 2021
My Deepest Smpathy to Tom and the famliy. Maribeth was a freind to me and a bright light . She will be deeply missed by many. God Bless!
Michelle Worth
Friend
June 16, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. My sincerest condolences to Tom and family.
Laura Furdek Schuler
June 15, 2021
I am so sorry to read about the death of your loved one, please accept my deepest condolences. May the God of all comfort be with you during this most difficult time.
Yvonne Marcuzzi
June 13, 2021
