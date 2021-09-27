Menu
Marie Amato
FUNERAL HOME
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO

Amato, Marie

passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 24, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Bessie (nee DiMariano) Amato; loving sister of Nancy (Vernon) Wolff and the late Salvatore (Carol) Amato and Patrick Amato; dear sister-in-law of Sharon Amato; "adopted" sister of Kathleen Knoblock; our dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Marie was a good person who lived a good life. She was kind, compassionate, smart and independent- a faithful Christian. She loved family, friends and flowers. She enjoyed traditional Italian family holidays, luncheons, reunions and visiting with friends. An avid sports fan, she participated in softball and volleyball for years and followed the Blues and Cardinals. She created lifelong friendships from 37 years of civil service (US Army Reserve Center), sports, volunteering 18 years as a teacher's assistant (Robinwood Grade School), along with 25 years at TEAM Food Pantry. She was a gifted flower gardener and happily shared her knowledge and plants with family and friends. Flowers brought her great joy.

A heartfelt thank you to Irene Spight for her wonderful caregiving and loving friendship over 25 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Siteman Cancer Center West County, 10 Barnes West Dr., Creve Coeur, MO 63141 appreciated.

Services: Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9-11 a.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY AND CREMATION CENTER, 675 Graham Rd., followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road, Florissant,, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marie was a true friend. She was a kind, gracious lady.
Jim Baynham
Friend
September 29, 2021
Sending my heartfelt condolences to the family. I will continue to treasure my memories of Italy travels and The Hill outings etc, with Marie. She will live on in my heart. Rest in peace sweet, angel Marie.
Mary C. Safron
September 29, 2021
Tom and Michelle DiMariano
September 28, 2021
Nothing can take away the sadness you feel. I will always remember how warm and welcoming Marie was to me. May the Peace of Christ be with the family. Our hearts are there though we are not....
Michelle Watson-Williams (DiMariano)
Family
September 28, 2021
My deepest condolences and prayers on the loss of your sister
Judy Koch
September 28, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss.
Jo DiSalvo
September 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Nancy, Bud and extended family. Marie was truly a good person, and my fondest memory at TEAM fundraisers was her ability to get raffle donations to help the food pantry. I admire so much the special sister relationship Marie and Nancy shared. They were together so much and very devoted to each other. Marie will always be in our hearts.
Pat Piotrowicz
September 27, 2021
