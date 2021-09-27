Amato, Marie

passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 24, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Bessie (nee DiMariano) Amato; loving sister of Nancy (Vernon) Wolff and the late Salvatore (Carol) Amato and Patrick Amato; dear sister-in-law of Sharon Amato; "adopted" sister of Kathleen Knoblock; our dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Marie was a good person who lived a good life. She was kind, compassionate, smart and independent- a faithful Christian. She loved family, friends and flowers. She enjoyed traditional Italian family holidays, luncheons, reunions and visiting with friends. An avid sports fan, she participated in softball and volleyball for years and followed the Blues and Cardinals. She created lifelong friendships from 37 years of civil service (US Army Reserve Center), sports, volunteering 18 years as a teacher's assistant (Robinwood Grade School), along with 25 years at TEAM Food Pantry. She was a gifted flower gardener and happily shared her knowledge and plants with family and friends. Flowers brought her great joy.

A heartfelt thank you to Irene Spight for her wonderful caregiving and loving friendship over 25 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Siteman Cancer Center West County, 10 Barnes West Dr., Creve Coeur, MO 63141 appreciated.

Services: Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9-11 a.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY AND CREMATION CENTER, 675 Graham Rd., followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com