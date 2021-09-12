Ceriotti, Marie A.

(nee Miriani), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Kenneth H. Ceriotti; loving mother of Perry (Pamela) and Gary (Minnette) Ceriotti; cherished grandmother of Kelsey and Kylie Ceriotti; dear sister of Agnes (the late Robert) Ceriotti, Richard (Patricia) Miriani, and the late John (the late Theresa) Miriani; dear sister-in-law of Sandra (the late Thomas) Ceriotti; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Marie had a deep devotion to St. Therese Lisieux, the Little Flower. She was loved and cherished by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marie's memory may be made to St. Agnes Assisted Living or the Carmelite Nuns.

Services: Memorial Mass, Friday, September 17th, 10:00 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church at Pernod and Hampton Ave.