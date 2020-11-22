Gildehaus, Marie Dennig "Bobby"

12/11/1923 - 11/20/2020. Bobby passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 20, 2020, a few weeks shy of her 97th birthday.

Bobby was the oldest of three children of Louis S. Dennig, Sr. and Marie D. (Meegan) Dennig. She was born in St. Louis and lived most of her life there, except for the year her family spent in San Antonio, Texas, where her father had been transferred temporarily. As a child, Bobby attended and graduated from St. Louis Community School, where she made many life-long friends. After Community, she attended Mary Institute, also a source of many good friends. Bobby graduated from St. Mary's Hall in San Antonio, Texas in 1942, and shortly thereafter, the family returned to their home in Clayton, MO. Bobby attended Sweet Briar College in Virginia and Bennett Junior College in New York.

During World War II, Bobby was a volunteer with the American Red Cross in St. Louis as Motor Corps driver and at the canteen.

She married Paul E. Gildehaus, Jr. on June 11, 1947 at a beautiful wedding held in her parents' garden, the photos and memories of which brought her joy throughout the remainder of her life. Bobby and Paul had three children and many pets. In addition to raising their three children, Bobby also volunteered at the St. Louis Art Museum, Barnes Hospital, and the Junior League.

She loved her family and friends dearly and treasured the time she spent with them. Some of her happiest times were spent sitting on a beach looking at the ocean. Nantucket and Sanibel Island were favorite spots. She also loved fireworks (the louder, the better), fashion, big band music and Frank Sinatra, and playing games, especially RummyQ and bridge. Her devotion to chocolate and a good chocolate ice cream soda with chocolate ice cream was widely known. She also had a deep love of animals, especially dogs, and small children. Although for many years Bobby claimed to be 29, ignoring the fact that all of her children were older than that, she was very proud to have reached the age of 96. She will be missed.

Bobby was predeceased by her parents, her husband Paul, and her two brothers, Louis S. Dennig, Jr. and Peter D. Dennig. She is survived by her three children, Gay Vogt (Richard), Marie Henke (Brad), Paul E. Gildehaus III (Tracy), granddaughters Meegan Beslic (David), Madeleine Gildehaus, grandson Paul E. Gildehaus IV, sister-in-law Geraldine Dennig, six nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ASPCA or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

A SERVICE OF

LUPTON CHAPEL