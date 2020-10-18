Sievert, Marie Elizabeth

(nee Stoeppelwerth), age 91, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020 at Meramec Bluffs in Ballwin, MO. Marie was born on January 30, 1929 in Lawrence, KS to the late Rev. Walter William and Leona (Stoltenberg) Stoeppelwerth.

She graduated from Emporia High School in Emporia, KS in 1946 and Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, IN in 1950. Marie met her husband, Clarence "Clance" Sievert at Valpo and married him in 1950. They were married for 54 years before he preceded her in death. They resided in River Grove, IL for 4 years, Bensenville, IL for 32 years, Schaumburg, IL for 5 years, and Manchester, MO for 13 years. Her final 16 years, she was a resident at Meramec Bluffs in Ballwin, MO.

Marie is survived by her sister, Dorothy "Dot" Swartzbaugh; her children, John (Susan) Sievert of Lakeland, MN and Polly (Bob Bergman) Sievert King of Town & Country, MO; her grandchildren, Ted King, Scott Sievert, Tony (Amanda) King, Kelsey Sievert; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Marie is preceded in death by her two younger brothers, Walter "Walt" Stoeppelwerth and Rev. Henry "Hank" Stoeppelwerth.

Marie was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bensenville, IL and of Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood, MO. She was in community, church and school affairs in Bensenville, IL and was one of the original owners of Fabrics Etc. in Elmhurst, IL. Marie was passionate about politics, genealogy, reading, needlepoint, and wildflowers.

Services: Funeral arrangements are still to be determined. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, Chesterfield, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Marie's name to the Meramec Bluffs Employee Appreciation Fund, #1 Meramec Bluffs Drive, Ballwin, MO 63021 to honor all the "unsung heroes" who cared for Marie during her residence at Meramec Bluffs. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.