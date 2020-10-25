Menu
Marie Elizabeth Sievert
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

Sievert, Marie Elizabeth

(nee Stoeppelwerth), age 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Ballwin, MO. Beloved wife of the late Clarence "Clance" Sievert. Dear mother of John (Susan) Sievert and Polly (Bob Bergman) Sievert King. Dear grandmother of Ted King, Scott Sievert, Tony (Amanda) King and Kelsey Sievert. Dear sister of Dorothy Swartzbaugh and the late Walter and Rev. Henry Stoeppelwerth. Dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Private services at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery, Chesterfield, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Marie's name to the Meramec Bluffs Employee Appreciation Fund, #1 Meramec Bluffs Drive, Ballwin, MO 63021 to honor all the "unsung heroes" who cared for Marie during her residence at Meramec Bluffs.

A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.



Dear family, sorry to hear of Marie’s passing. Ruth called me with the news. Now she and Richard, my deceased husband, can share old times together in Heaven.
Rosemarie Stoeppelwerth
Friend
October 19, 2020