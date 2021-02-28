English, Marie G.

(nee Ribaudo) Entered heaven on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late John English; beloved mother of John Peter (Sara) English; loving grandmother of Christina, Jack, Henry, and Rebekah English; dear sister of the late Roland (Jenny) Ribaudo, Grace (Louis) Antinoro, Jimmy (Pat) Ribaudo, Josephine (Jake) Giunta, and Dolores (Charles) Rizzo; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, March 3rd from 9:30am until the time of service at 11:30am, both at Evangelical Full Gospel Assembly Church (11011 Tesson Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63123). Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family burial.