Hombs, Marie Powell

Died at home on March 12, 2021, in Alexandria, Virginia. Born Marie Cecelia Powell in Wood River, Illinois, on September 26, 1923, she was pre-deceased in 2013 by her husband of 68 years, Roger Hombs. Marie was the much-loved only child of Herb and Nellie Powell. Marie grew up surrounded by a large circle of aunts, uncles, and cousins with whom she remained close throughout her life.

As an early and avid reader, Marie was inspired to see the world in travels she was already planning, and which eventually took her to over 100 countries in the company of family and friends. Marie loved the time spent at the family cabin in Kampsville. After graduating from Wood River High School, Marie did war work before entering St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis to become a Registered Nurse.

At a nurses' dance in the Spring of 1944, Marie met Roger Hombs, a Washington University dental student in the ROTC wartime program. Marie and Roger were engaged that September on her birthday and married in June 1945 when they both graduated. In 1947, Marie joined Roger at Clark Air Base in the Philippines, the first of many places Marie and Roger would call home. They returned to the U.S. via St. Louis, where daughter Peggy was born in 1949. With a move to Wichita Falls, Texas, the family welcomed a second daughter, Mary Ellen. By late 1966 Roger moved to the Office of the Air Force Surgeon General in Washington, DC, and later was named Assistant Surgeon General for Dental Services, attaining the rank of Major General in 1972. With 33 years of active service - from Army Private to Major General - Roger retired in 1975. Retirement brought the opportunity to make commitments in the church they joined in 1971 - St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Alexandria, VA.

Marie is survived by her daughters, Peggy L. Hombs (Steven C. Van Voorhees) of Richmond, VA, and Mary Ellen Hombs of Boston, and by her cousins Ronald Powell (Linda), Joan Robledo, and Linda Garrett (Jimmie). She is survived by nephew Tom (Karen) Hombs and niece Heidi Hombs Cortelyou.

Services: Services at Arlington National Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.