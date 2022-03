Homer, Marie Charles

Saturday, May 29, 2021. Loving daughter of the late G. Erwin and Enid (nee Gerhart) Homer; dear twin sister to Katherine "Kit" Homer; cousin/goddaughter of Tina Hall and good friend of Jackie Boyd.

Services: Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes (7148 Forsythe Blvd., University City, 63105), Thursday, June 3, 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery.