Lucas, Marie C.

(nee Muehlbauer) Thursday, June 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late David A. Lucas Sr. for over 50 years; loving mother of David A. (Melanie) Lucas II; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, June 8, 11 a.m. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.