Schroeder, Marie Esther Hoyer

Nov. 18, 1932–March 29, 2022. Born and died in St. Louis MO, she traveled to all 50 US states and 70 countries on 6 continents, first with whole family and later (after children grew up) with just husband, theologian and teacher Edward H. Schroeder (d. 2019).

Attended St. John's College (Winfield, KS) & Washington University (St. Louis), earning B.S. in library science & Fulbright scholarship. Manager of Seminary Press (family-owned Christian Christmas card co.), 1955-79. Worked at Amer. Diabetes Assoc. (St. Louis), 1979-84, then as Admin. Asst. to Secy. to Bd. of Trustees at Wash. U, retiring in 1991. Then she and Ed were global mission volunteers for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Member of St. Louis Bach Society chorus, 1952-54 & 1972-87, and of Bethel Luth. Church's choir for 28 years. Besides singing, she enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and - above all - reading.

Survived by three children, Anne-Marie (Steve) Bogdan; Nathan (Ellen); and Gail (Jon) Smith; five grandchildren, Peter (Morgan), Elizabeth (Adam) Baus, Lucy (fiancé Adam Hartke), and Alexander and Rommel Bogdan; and two great-grandchildren,

MargaretMarie and Barrett Baus.

Services: Marie donated her body to Wash. U's medical school. A service giving thanks to God for her life will be held later this summer.