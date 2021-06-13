Menu
Marie E. Strayhorn
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Strayhorn, Marie E.

(nee Weindel) Friday, April 10, 2020. Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel Tuesday, June 15, 3-8 p.m. Memorial Mass Wed., 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Affton Chapel
MO
Jun
16
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
To Dan and to all of Marie's Family --- Marie and I both grew up in St. Louis but didn't even know each other until we worked together at Jewish Hospital over the summer of our Junior year of high school, and oh, how we clicked! It was as though we had known each other all of our lives! I had to be there for your beautiful wedding, Dan, for Marie was one of the dearest people I have ever known, always ready to give to others whatever they may need at any given moment, if just an ear to listen. May God bless her, and every single one of you, and may you never find anything but endless JOY in all of the decades of happy, very special memories you have shared, both when you have been together as a family, and also those most important moments that "just" you and she shared when alone together. Memories are our most treasured gifts --- until we can meet again in heaven to once again share our love . . .
Lois Vogel
Friend
June 15, 2021
