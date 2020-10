Holley, Marie T.

(nee Farrah) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, October 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward "Bo" Holley; dear mother of Steve (Debbie) Holley; dear grandmother of Matt (Allison) and Kristin (Nick) Montero; dear great-grandmother of Benjamin Montero; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

Services: Private services will be held at Kutis Affton Chapel. In lieu of flowers,

contributions appreciated to Backstoppers or Guns 'N Hoses