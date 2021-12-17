Blessman, Marilee

Marilee Blessman, 93, of St. Louis, Missouri and formerly Mason City, Illinois passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Friendship Village in Chesterfield, Missouri. She was born on December 17, 1927 in Peoria. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Green Trails in Chesterfield, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Church of Green Trails, 14237 Ladue Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017 or to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 N. Summit St., PO Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43699.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.