Monson, Marilyn Anne

Marilyn Anne Monson, loving wife of Joel Monson, mom to Sally (David) Elizabeth Cook and Eric (Sarah) McKinley Evans, Gigi to Andrew Whitman Cook, Christian Alexander Cook, Emily Elizabeth Evans, and Eric McKinley Evans, Jr., sister to Wayne E. Babler and Sally J. Sperry, both of Florida. Born in Michigan, then lived in Long Island, NY, Milwaukee, WI, Springfield, OH and St. Louis, MO. Marilyn operated her own business, Hallmark Estate and Appraisals, for 35 years.