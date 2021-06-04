Fleming, Marilyn
(nee Winkler) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wed., June 2, 2021. Beloved wife for 52 years of the late Jerry Fleming; dear mother of Karen (Jay) Hendren, Jerry (Jana), Mike (Teri), Laura (Jeff) Brockhaus and the late Daniel; dear grandmother of Jenny, Randy, Jackie, JJ, Jenna, Rachel, Jessica, Kristin, Brian, Stephanie, Amy and Jake; dear GiGi of 14; dear sister of Ron Winkler and Nancy Thomas; best friend of JoAnn Geisz; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sat., June 5, 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Fri., 5-8 p.m.