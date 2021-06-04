Menu
Marilyn Fleming
Fleming, Marilyn

(nee Winkler) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wed., June 2, 2021. Beloved wife for 52 years of the late Jerry Fleming; dear mother of Karen (Jay) Hendren, Jerry (Jana), Mike (Teri), Laura (Jeff) Brockhaus and the late Daniel; dear grandmother of Jenny, Randy, Jackie, JJ, Jenna, Rachel, Jessica, Kristin, Brian, Stephanie, Amy and Jake; dear GiGi of 14; dear sister of Ron Winkler and Nancy Thomas; best friend of JoAnn Geisz; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sat., June 5, 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Fri., 5-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
5
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
5
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Catherine Laboure
MO
I was saddened to learn of Marilyn´s passing. I'm sure she will be missed and was comforted by the loving support of her family and friends. Please accept my deepest condolences. My sympathies, Charles Amen
Charles Amen
June 7, 2021
My sincere condolences. For many years I player bidge with Marilyn with ladies from St. Catherine's. She was a good friend to me.
Pat Richardson
Friend
June 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of Marilyn's passing. It must have been a terrible shock to lose her so quickly but we have no control over this. I too, lost my husband so quickly but I feel they didn't have to suffer very long. I so enjoyed working with Marilyn at St. Anthony's Flower Shop for 19 years. Playing golf, lake trips, luncheons, etc. You have my heartfelt sympathy, she was such a great lady.
Marlene Tucholski
June 4, 2021
