So sorry to hear of Marilyn's passing. It must have been a terrible shock to lose her so quickly but we have no control over this. I too, lost my husband so quickly but I feel they didn't have to suffer very long. I so enjoyed working with Marilyn at St. Anthony's Flower Shop for 19 years. Playing golf, lake trips, luncheons, etc. You have my heartfelt sympathy, she was such a great lady.

Marlene Tucholski June 4, 2021