Marilyn Folkl
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Folkl, Marilyn

(nee Willer) Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Beloved wife of Thomas Folkl; dear mother of Kevin (Carolyn) Folkl and Kristin (Anastasios) Kaburakis; dear grandmother of Lillian, Ian, Sophia and Elizabeth; dear sister of the late Alan (survived by Pat) Willer; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, July 6, 9:30 a.m. to Assumption Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Long-standing member of Assumption Parish and member of Ladies of the Little Flower. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charity of your choice appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jul
6
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Assumption Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tom, I am sorry to learn of Marilyn´s sudden passing. I remember standing in your kitchen talking with her when I visited you both before your retirement from Boeing. My sincere condolences to you and your family.
Myra Coffman
Work
July 9, 2021
Oh Kevin and Kristin, I´m so sorry. I remember her fondly. Sending you all light and love.
Maggie Sullivan
Friend
July 6, 2021
Tom I was so sorry to read of your wife's passing. I lost my wife 8 years ago and the grief and void is still with me. My condolences to you and your family. (I was your DEC Rep when you were at McDonnell Douglas in the 80's in case you were wondering.)
Malcolm Spence
Other
July 5, 2021
Remembering your mom in thought and prayer. I was with Sister Nancy yesterday and we shared many fond memories. Keeping all of you in thought and prayer as well. I am currently in Wisconsin or would be there for her Mass. Blessings!
Sr. Pam Harding, CSJ
Other
July 5, 2021
I am sad to learn of Marilyn´s passing. My heartfelt sympathy to Tom, Kevin and Kristin and their spouses, and the grandchildren. Although it has been many years since I have had the pleasure of spending time with her, I have many good memories of our shared years parenting young children and enjoying our neighborhood and good neighbors. I send my love and wishes for comfort in your faith that there will be a time of reunion. God be with you.
Joan Molozaiy
Friend
July 5, 2021
Constance Mayer
July 4, 2021
My sincere sympathy to Tom and the family with my prayers for all. Marilyn was a long-time friend ever since our days as ABE teachers and will be missed.
Carol Swink
Work
July 3, 2021
Our Sympathies and Prayers to the family!
Terry & Mary Beth Weatherby
School
July 2, 2021
Tom, I was so sorry to hear about your wife's passing. My deepest condolences to you & your family. I know your many former Boeing co-workers share my sentiments.
Tom Lackey
July 2, 2021
Saddened by your loss. Sending prayers. From Ollie Bohnert. (Assumption parish- Little Flower)
Ollie Bohnert
Other
July 2, 2021
