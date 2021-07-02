Folkl, Marilyn

(nee Willer) Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Beloved wife of Thomas Folkl; dear mother of Kevin (Carolyn) Folkl and Kristin (Anastasios) Kaburakis; dear grandmother of Lillian, Ian, Sophia and Elizabeth; dear sister of the late Alan (survived by Pat) Willer; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, July 6, 9:30 a.m. to Assumption Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Long-standing member of Assumption Parish and member of Ladies of the Little Flower. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charity of your choice appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.