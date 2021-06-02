Menu
Marilyn L. Gonzalas
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Gonzales, Marilyn L. (Williams)

Passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. Beloved wife of Daniel Gonzales; loving mother of Michael (Barbara) Williams, late Cynthia Schulze and Scott Williams (Mark Hayward); dearest grandmother of Christopher Williams, Matthew (Wendi) Schulze and Becca Schulze (Allison Brinkhorst);dear great-grandmother of Kali, Alyssa, Stella, Hendrix and Greyson; dear sister of Vickie Nolden.

Marilyn completed a nursing degree program in St. Louis and worked at Barnes Jewish Hospital for 10 years. She moved to California to work as a director of nurses and then later attended St. Mary's College in California where she earned a bachelors degree in Health Services Administration.

Services: Service will be private.

family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.
