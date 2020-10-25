Bladdick, Marilyn J.

(nee Underwood) Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late David P. Bladdick; dearest mother of Pamela and Jeffrey (Kim) Bladdick; dear grandmother of Gabriele (Kevin) Deitsch and Brendan Bladdick; loving daughter of the late Norman and Esther Underwood (nee Schnefke); dear sister of Carole (Dave) Duncan, Robert (Mary Jo) Underwood and the late JoAnn Cox and Susan Sims; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Funeral Wednesday, October 28, 10:00 a.m. at Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. (Florissant). Interment Calvary Cemetery (Edwardsville, IL). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to American Heart Association and/or Five Acres Animal Shelter. Visitation Tuesday, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com