Klostermeyer, Marilyn

Marilyn Alice Klostermeyer passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020 at the age of 88.

She loved tennis, baking, her church, watching the birds, Cardinals baseball, and visiting with her large circle of family and friends.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Robert Klostermeyer, daughter Kathleen Sedovic and daughter Mary Spengel. She is survived by her son Joe Spengel, step-children Sue Fisher, Robert Klostermeyer Jr., Diane Strutman, Mary Kaye Fort, sisters Joyce Weisehan and Carol Zak, grandchildren Kristen, Hilary, Jaclyn, Lauren, Stephen, Kenny, David, Brian, Natalie, Jimmy, Stuart, Matthew, great-grandchildren Autumn, Owen, Thomas, Allison, Andrew, Georgie, Corinne, and Elliot, dear friend Rose Luh, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.