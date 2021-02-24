Krauter, Marilyn Jean

Loving wife, mother of three, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Feb. 23, 2021. She was 89 years young. Marilyn (nee Settlage) was born on August 16, 1931, in St. Louis, Mo. She was in the first graduating class from Lutheran High School, which she always relished. On Feb. 28, 1953, she married the love of her life, Robert Carl Krauter. Bob and Marilyn were married for 54 years, during which they raised their daughter, Joan, and son, Robert Craig, in Florissant, Mo. Over the years, Marilyn was a travel agent and accomplished writer, with several articles published in the local newspaper. A longtime member of Atonement Lutheran and Chapel of the Cross, Marilyn was known for her devoted faith, and assured her children had a strong upbringing. Bob and Marilyn lived all their lives in St. Louis, except for several exciting years in Spain, where Bob worked for McDonnell Douglas. After they retired, they traveled the world, loving their cruises, mountain climbing, and beach combing.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; their beloved 15-month-old daughter, Barbara Jean; her parents, brother Craig, and sisters, Lois and Karen. Survivors include her children Joan (Jim Smith) and Bob (Wanda), brother Don (Ruthmarie), grandchildren Craig (Julie) and Katie (Josh), six great-granddaughters, and cherished caretaker, Cheryl Knuth. Donations in Marilyn's memory may be sent to Chapel of the Cross, https://www.chapelofthecross.org/giving.

Services: Vis. Thurs., Feb. 25, 2021, 12 Noon until time of service 12:30p.m. same day at Chapel of the Cross, 11645 Benham Rd. Interment New Bethlehem Cemetery. Online Guest book at www.buchholzmortuary.com