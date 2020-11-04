Fortune, Marilyn L.

(nee Rauch) baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, on Oct. 31, 2020. Dear wife of the late John H. Fortune; dearest mother of Michael, Christopher (Elsa) Fortune, Laura (Roger Galvin) Fortune, Sharon (Matt) Shoemaker and Thomas Fortune; dear grandmother of Jesse, Madeline and Stephanie, and great-grandmother of Sawyer; dear sister of Janet Rauch; our dear

aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Fri., Nov. 6, 10:30 a.m. to St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Inurment JB National Cem. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.