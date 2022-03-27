Menu
Marilyn Ann Roeder Naes
Ponderosa Valley Funeral Services - Parker
10470 S. Progress Way
Parker, CO
Naes, Marilyn Ann Roeder

89, of Aurora, CO passed away on March 16, 2022 surrounded by her family. Wife of the late Eugene (Gene) Naes. Mother of Francine (Rod) Zeren, Kathy (Mike) Greichen, Caroline (Doug) Carlile and Eugene (Tony) (Lori) Naes. Marilyn is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Services: A Funeral Mass is scheduled for March 29, 2022 at Ave Maria Catholic Church in Parker, CO, Rosary at 11:00 a.m., Mass at 11:30 a.m. and luncheon to follow at the Church. Marilyn will be laid to rest with Gene at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. The service can also be viewed via live-stream. Please visit

www.ponderosavalleyfunerals.com for full obituary and link to live-streamed service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn's memory may be made to Visitation Academy, Advancement Office, 3020 N. Ballas Rd., St. Louis, MO 63131 or online at

visitationacademy.org.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
Mar
29
Rosary
11:00a.m.
Ave Maria Catholic Church
Parker, CO
Mar
29
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
Ave Maria Catholic Church
Parker, CO
Ponderosa Valley Funeral Services - Parker
