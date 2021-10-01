Pagano, Marilyn S.

(nee Braeun), Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Beloved wife of Joseph A. Pagano; dear mother of Steve (Monika), John (Denise), Mark (Jill) and Paul (Kathy) Pagano, Debbie (Scott) Dalton and the late Joseph Pagano Jr; dear grandmother of Andrew, Kailey, Marissa, Lauren, Jordyn, Nate, Anna, Wyatt, William, Ava, Emily and Leah; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, October 4, 9:15 a.m. to Queen of All Saints Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.