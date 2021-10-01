Menu
Marilyn S. Pagano
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Pagano, Marilyn S.

(nee Braeun), Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Beloved wife of Joseph A. Pagano; dear mother of Steve (Monika), John (Denise), Mark (Jill) and Paul (Kathy) Pagano, Debbie (Scott) Dalton and the late Joseph Pagano Jr; dear grandmother of Andrew, Kailey, Marissa, Lauren, Jordyn, Nate, Anna, Wyatt, William, Ava, Emily and Leah; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, October 4, 9:15 a.m. to Queen of All Saints Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Oct
4
Funeral
9:15a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Oct
4
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Queen of All Saints Church
MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about the death of Marilyn. My thoughts and prayers are with you all
Helen Pagano
October 6, 2021
So sorry to heat about Marilyn. She always thought about others and I always enjoyed when you guys would come into my salon. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Laura Cernich
Other
October 3, 2021
So sorry to hear that Marilyn passed away. She was always so pleasant at the St. Mary´s report card nights for her boys. I always looked forward to seeing and talking with her and Joe as both were always SO positive. My prayers are with all of you and hope to make the wake if I can. Sincerely Benita and Francis Sohm Parishioners from QAS
Francis Sohm
School
October 1, 2021
