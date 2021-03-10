Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Marilyn A. Schicker
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
9222 Lackland Road
Overland, MO

Schicker, Marilyn A.

(nee Rellergert) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Mon., March 8, 2021. Beloved mother of Rodney Schicker; dear sister of Jerome, Wayne and Doug (Janice) Rellergert and Betty Bogenpohl and the late Gerald and Norbert Rellergert; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend

Services: Visitation at Ortmann's, 9222 Lackland Rd., Overland, Thurs., March 11, 4-8 p.m. Mass of Christian burial Fri., March 12, 11:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Church Applecreek MO. With visitation one hour prior. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Heart Assoc. appreciated.

Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ortmann’s
9222 Lackland Rd., Overland, MO
Mar
12
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
St. Joseph Church
Applecreek, MO
Mar
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. Joseph Church
Applecreek, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Edit...I forgot Betty & I don't know how I could've? Because I believe she has a daughter named Deanna. My apologies.
Charlie & Deanna Johannes
Family
March 16, 2021
to hear of Marilyn's passing. I remember her with fond memories as a young child. She was always so gracious when we would come down to visit Aunt Flora & family. I loved it when she visited us here in Moline. My heart goes out to Wayne, Jerome & Doug. If I have forgotten anyone, please forgive me. I will keep you in my prayers. Too many, too soon. Deanna (Hoffman) Johannes.
Deanna & Charlie Johannes
Family
March 16, 2021
Sorry for the family’s loss. Marilyn had so much knowledge of the family. Amazing person.
Cheryl
Cheryl Rellergert
Family
March 12, 2021
Sorry for the loss of your mom. Sending prayers to Rodney and his family.
Rochelle A Ford
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results