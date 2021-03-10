Schicker, Marilyn A.

(nee Rellergert) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Mon., March 8, 2021. Beloved mother of Rodney Schicker; dear sister of Jerome, Wayne and Doug (Janice) Rellergert and Betty Bogenpohl and the late Gerald and Norbert Rellergert; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend

Services: Visitation at Ortmann's, 9222 Lackland Rd., Overland, Thurs., March 11, 4-8 p.m. Mass of Christian burial Fri., March 12, 11:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Church Applecreek MO. With visitation one hour prior. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Heart Assoc. appreciated.

