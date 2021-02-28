Wander, Marilyn Joan

(McKelvey), age 85, from St. Louis, MO, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at St. Luke's Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and John McKelvey. She is survived by her beloved husband Donald L. Wander; son, Steven Gary (Elsie); grandsons, Nicholas (Camelia) and Todd; great- granddaughter Jade Wander. She was a loving cousin and friend to many. Marilyn was the Past Matron of Rose Hill Chapter 550 and member of Home Chapter #313 OES.

Services Private graveside services to be held. In lieu of flowers donations in Marilyn's name are appreciated to the Shriners Hospital of St. Louis.