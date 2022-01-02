Menu
Marina Gelfand
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Gelfand, Marina

December 27, 2021. Beloved wife of Vladimir Gelfand for 53 years; dear mother of Dmitry and Jane Gelfand and mother-in-law of Evelina Domnitch and Kelly Nyikes; dear grandmother ("Baba") of Simon and Leo Nyikes; dear daughter of the late Olga Zaslova and Yevsey Gelman; dear friend and colleague of many.

She was born in Leningrad on April 11th, 1950. She met her husband Vladimir in the 7th grade, and they married at age 18. She obtained a masters degree in electrical engineering while her husband served in the Red Army. At age 24, they had their son, Dmitry, and shortly thereafter emigrated to the United States with the help of the Jewish Federation. Having settled in St. Louis, she was hired in 1978 (after proving her mathematical skills as a female) at INDEECO, where she continued to work until her passing. In 1984, she gave birth to her second child, Jane, and in 2019 she became a grandmother to Simon and Leo Nyikes. She enjoyed red wine, cooking with family, and reciting poetry.

Services: A private memorial service was held. There will be a public service around her birthday in April 2022, when we can all hopefully gather more safely. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
I am shocked. I worked with Marina for many years at Indeeco. What an elegant lady and such a beautiful , loving soul. I will always remember her with love. I wish peace and strength to her family. Rest in peace, beautful soul.
Lorelei Holloway
Work
January 5, 2022
Dr. Gelfand, my heart is breaking for you and your family. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Lori & Joe Winkler
Lori Winkler
January 4, 2022
Sorry for your loss. We always remember this is the most dedicated family to the medical world in chesterfield. Have helped many many people our thoughts are with you at this time
Brad derges
January 2, 2022
Dear Vlad, my heart goes out to you. Marina was a warm, intelligent, accomplished woman who will be missed. Stay strong.
L. Forshaw
Friend
January 2, 2022
