Gelfand, Marina

December 27, 2021. Beloved wife of Vladimir Gelfand for 53 years; dear mother of Dmitry and Jane Gelfand and mother-in-law of Evelina Domnitch and Kelly Nyikes; dear grandmother ("Baba") of Simon and Leo Nyikes; dear daughter of the late Olga Zaslova and Yevsey Gelman; dear friend and colleague of many.

She was born in Leningrad on April 11th, 1950. She met her husband Vladimir in the 7th grade, and they married at age 18. She obtained a masters degree in electrical engineering while her husband served in the Red Army. At age 24, they had their son, Dmitry, and shortly thereafter emigrated to the United States with the help of the Jewish Federation. Having settled in St. Louis, she was hired in 1978 (after proving her mathematical skills as a female) at INDEECO, where she continued to work until her passing. In 1984, she gave birth to her second child, Jane, and in 2019 she became a grandmother to Simon and Leo Nyikes. She enjoyed red wine, cooking with family, and reciting poetry.

Services: A private memorial service was held. There will be a public service around her birthday in April 2022, when we can all hopefully gather more safely. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.