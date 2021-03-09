Pozzo, Mario Joseph, Sr. 'Mike'

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday March 5, 2021 at age 91. Beloved husband of the late Mary Pozzo (nee Palumbo); dear son of the late Camillo and Virginia (nee Ferrario) Pozzo; loving father of Mario Jr. "Mickey" (Susan) and James (Julia) Pozzo, Karen (Steve) Ellebracht and Dennis (Marcia) Pozzo; dear grandfather of 17 and great grandfather of 17; dear brother of John (the late Clara) Pozzo, Sr. Eleanor Pozzo, ASCJ and the late Angelina (John) Carrolli, Louise (Noble) Berra, Emil (Perina) Pozzo and Connie (Lawrence) Williams; loving uncle, great uncle and friend to many. God truly blessed us!

Mario proudly served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of the St. Ambrose Holy Name Society.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on the Hill and burial at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery will be held in private. Memorials to The Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill, 2315

Macklind Ave., 63110, or St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave., 63110, appreciated.

A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.