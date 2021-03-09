Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mario Joseph Pozzo Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Pozzo, Mario Joseph, Sr. 'Mike'

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday March 5, 2021 at age 91. Beloved husband of the late Mary Pozzo (nee Palumbo); dear son of the late Camillo and Virginia (nee Ferrario) Pozzo; loving father of Mario Jr. "Mickey" (Susan) and James (Julia) Pozzo, Karen (Steve) Ellebracht and Dennis (Marcia) Pozzo; dear grandfather of 17 and great grandfather of 17; dear brother of John (the late Clara) Pozzo, Sr. Eleanor Pozzo, ASCJ and the late Angelina (John) Carrolli, Louise (Noble) Berra, Emil (Perina) Pozzo and Connie (Lawrence) Williams; loving uncle, great uncle and friend to many. God truly blessed us!

Mario proudly served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of the St. Ambrose Holy Name Society.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on the Hill and burial at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery will be held in private. Memorials to The Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill, 2315

Macklind Ave., 63110, or St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave., 63110, appreciated.

A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss. He was such a lovely man. Always enjoyed talking with him in the alley.
Linda Barni Hausman
March 11, 2021
We offer our condolences & prayers.
Harry, Nancy, Mark, & Keith Ellebracht
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results